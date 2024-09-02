Several streets closed ahead of Holiday at Home Parade in Kettering

KETTERING — Several streets are closed as friends and neighbors will gather on Monday for the Holiday at Home Parade in Kettering.

Holiday at Home is an annual celebration in Kettering.

It takes place the Sunday and Monday of Labor Day weekend, according to its Facebook page.

Kettering Police started closing roads on Far Hills Avenue at 2 a.m. Monday morning.

The department said on social media that the parade will start on Far Hills Avenue at Stroop Road and continue north, ending just before Dorothy Lane.

Holiday at Home Parade Route Photo contributed by Kettering Police Department (via Facebook) (Cynthia James)

Kettering Holiday at Home Parade road closures Photo contributed by Kettering Police Department (via Facebook)

Holiday at Home Parade Street closures Photo contributed by Kettering Police Department (via Facebook) (Cynthia James)

