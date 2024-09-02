Several people shot near Ohio high school, police say

EAST CLEVELAND — Several people were shot near an Ohio high school early Monday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

East Cleveland Police Chief Ken Lundy confirmed multiple were hurt in a shooting near Shaw High School, according to CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland.

The school was hosting a weekend-long high school reunion, East Cleveland City Council President Antwon Billings said.

Officers responded to the scene and taped off a portion of a gas station, WOIO reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

Chief Lundy did not confirm the exact number of people shot or their conditions, WKYC said.

All victims were transported to an area hospital, WEWS TV reported.

The shooting remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



