Several dog attacks reported already this year; County task force to present plan

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — As we approach summer, people are concerned about the number of dog attacks this year.

Since January, News Center 7 has reported on more than half a dozen dog attacks.

The most recent was on May 24, when seven dogs were on the loose down a bike path, biting people.

“I’d be scared if I saw a bunch of dogs loose,” Neil Harris of Moraine said.

Montgomery County created a stray dog task force in March.

