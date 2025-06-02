Several dog attacks reported already this year; County task force to present plan

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — As we approach summer, people are concerned about the number of dog attacks this year.
Since January, News Center 7 has reported on more than half a dozen dog attacks.
The most recent was on May 24, when seven dogs were on the loose down a bike path, biting people.
“I’d be scared if I saw a bunch of dogs loose,” Neil Harris of Moraine said.
Montgomery County created a stray dog task force in March.
