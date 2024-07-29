Several departments knock down garage fire in Preble County

GASPER TWP. — Several fire departments worked together to extinguish a garage fire in Preble County early Saturday morning.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Firefighters respond to reported house fire in Preble County

As News Center 7 previously reported, firefighters were dispatched to the 2000 block of Halderman Road on initial reports of a house fire.

The Gasper Township Fire & EMS wrote on social media that when firefighters arrived on the scene just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning, they found an attached garage full of flames.

Neighbors alerted the homeowners, and everyone got out of the house.

Several departments including Eaton Fire & EMS, Camden-Somers Township Fire & EMS, and West Alexandria Fire & EMS provided mutual aid.

They extinguished the fire and saved the main part of the house.

In my 12 years in the fire service, I have never seen our area departments work so well together. I appreciate all of these departments and their members who showed up to assist,” Chief Andrew George said on Facebook. “Thank you to everyone involved!”

No injuries were reported.

©2024 Cox Media Group