Firefighters respond to reported house fire in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — Firefighters are responding to a reported house fire in Preble County early Saturday morning.
Around 12:27 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to reports of a house fire in the 2000 block of Halderman Rd.
A Preble County Dispatcher confirmed that fire crews were on scene.
Emergency Scanner Traffic indicated heavy flames and smoke coming from the house.
This is a developing story and we will update it as new information becomes available.
