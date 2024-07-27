Firefighters respond to reported house fire in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — Firefighters are responding to a reported house fire in Preble County early Saturday morning.

Around 12:27 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to reports of a house fire in the 2000 block of Halderman Rd.

>> Part of man’s finger bitten off during road rage incident in Montgomery County

A Preble County Dispatcher confirmed that fire crews were on scene.

Emergency Scanner Traffic indicated heavy flames and smoke coming from the house.

This is a developing story and we will update it as new information becomes available.

©2024 Cox Media Group