Several area health agencies to receive state funding for mosquito control

OHIO — Several area health agencies will be receiving state funding to help with mosquito control.

The Ohio EPA is awarding over $1 million in state grants to 58 local health departments and 47 Ohio counties to help with the state’s mosquito problem, according to a spokesperson.

This will help Butler, Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, and Warren counties.

The health departments and cities receiving state funding include:

Butler County General Health District- $18,551

Champaign Health District- $10,000

Clark County Combined Health District- $21,872

Darke County General Health District- $25,000

Greene County Public Health- $12,377

Miami County Public Health- $6,122

City of Sidney- $21,000

Sidney-Shelby County Health Department- $11,305

Warren County Health District- $11,500

They will spend the money on spraying and picking up scrap tires where mosquitos breed.

Mosquitos tested positive for West Nile in Clark, Greene, and Montgomery counties last year.

