Several area health agencies to receive state funding for mosquito control

OHIO — Several area health agencies will be receiving state funding to help with mosquito control.
The Ohio EPA is awarding over $1 million in state grants to 58 local health departments and 47 Ohio counties to help with the state’s mosquito problem, according to a spokesperson.
This will help Butler, Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, and Warren counties.
The health departments and cities receiving state funding include:
- Butler County General Health District- $18,551
- Champaign Health District- $10,000
- Clark County Combined Health District- $21,872
- Darke County General Health District- $25,000
- Greene County Public Health- $12,377
- Miami County Public Health- $6,122
- City of Sidney- $21,000
- Sidney-Shelby County Health Department- $11,305
- Warren County Health District- $11,500
They will spend the money on spraying and picking up scrap tires where mosquitos breed.
Mosquitos tested positive for West Nile in Clark, Greene, and Montgomery counties last year.
