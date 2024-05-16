Local

Several area health agencies to receive state funding for mosquito control

By WHIO Staff

OHIO — Several area health agencies will be receiving state funding to help with mosquito control.

The Ohio EPA is awarding over $1 million in state grants to 58 local health departments and 47 Ohio counties to help with the state’s mosquito problem, according to a spokesperson.

This will help Butler, Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, and Warren counties.

The health departments and cities receiving state funding include:

  • Butler County General Health District- $18,551
  • Champaign Health District- $10,000
  • Clark County Combined Health District- $21,872
  • Darke County General Health District- $25,000
  • Greene County Public Health- $12,377
  • Miami County Public Health- $6,122
  • City of Sidney- $21,000
  • Sidney-Shelby County Health Department- $11,305
  • Warren County Health District- $11,500

They will spend the money on spraying and picking up scrap tires where mosquitos breed.

Mosquitos tested positive for West Nile in Clark, Greene, and Montgomery counties last year.

