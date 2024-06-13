UPDATE: 2 injured in ‘serious’ motorcycle crash on I-675 North in Washington Twp.

WASHINGTON TWP., Montgomery County — UPDATE @ 11:41 p.m.

Two people were injured and taken to hospitals Wednesday night after a collision on I-675 North that caused the shutdown of all three lanes.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a motorcyclist was headed north at high speed when it struck a vehicle also headed north, in the area of Washington Twp., the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement to News Center 7.

The motorcyclist and one passenger from the other vehicle were taken to area hospitals.

Deputies shut down I-675 North and redirected traffic while evidence was collected as part of the continuing investigation, according to the sheriff’s traffic services unit.

INITIAL REPORT

A “serious motorcycle accident” on I-675 North, just north of Yankee Street in Washington Twp., has prompted the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to shut down all three lanes of the interstate for at least the next hour.

The sheriff’s office, in a post to social media Wednesday night, is asking drivers to seek alternative routes because of the crash, which was reported just after 9 p.m., according to a Montgomery County sheriff’s dispatch sergeant.

Deputies have asked the Ohio State Highway Patrol to help with traffic in the area.

No details about the crash have been released.

We will update this developing report as we learn more.





