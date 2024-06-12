Motorcycle-car collision in Miami County leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

MIAMI COUNTY — A motorcyclist is dead and the driver of a car suffered minor injuries in a collision involving the vehicles late Wednesday afternoon on Frederick Garland Road, west of West Milton.

The motorcyclist, a male believed to be in his 70s, was killed at the scene, Miami County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Miller told News Center 7.

The preliminary investigation suggests that the motorcycle, after coming to a stop at the intersection of South Shiloh and Frederick Garland roads, entered the intersection and was struck by a car headed east on Frederick Garland, Deputy Miller said.

No one witnessed the accident, he said, but the sheriff’s fatal crash reconstruction team interviewed a nearby homeowner who saw the injuries and the driver of the car, a young female.

Deputies and medic unit were dispatched just before 4:30 p.m. on the report of a fatal motorcycle accident, the deputy said.

Neither speed, alcohol nor drugs are suspected on the part of either driver, Deputy Miller said, noting that the reconstruction team is trying to determine whether the late afternoon sun may have obscured the motorcyclist’s vision.

The car’s driver has been taken to Upper Valley Medical Center. The sheriff’s and coroner’s office are working to identify the motorcyclist, who did not live in Miami County, Deputy Miller said.

The Miami County coroner was on scene and the intersection has been shut down as the investigation of the accident continues.

