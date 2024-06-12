Man says concrete from highway overpass falls, lands on his car

FORT THOMAS, Ky — Shattered windshield. A torn-up hood. That’s the damage a man must now pay to fix after he said concrete fell on his car while driving.

News Center 7 will have more on this story LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Dakota Shay said it happened last Wednesday while he was driving home on I-471 North just outside of Cincinnati and passing under the Highland Avenue Bridge.

He said he initially thought he had been hit by another car but soon realized the source of the impact came from above.

>> WATCH: Camels escape from petting zoo at Ohio amusement park

“I just kind of blacked out for a second,” he told our news partners at WCPO. “Everything was nice and calm and then there was glass flying around.”

Shay was not injured but now has to pay to get it fixed.

His insurance will cover most of the $6,000 estimate, but he will still need to pay $1,000 of the deductible.

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.













©2024 Cox Media Group