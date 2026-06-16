Suspicious package located at Homeland Security office in Ohio

CLEVELAND — A suspicious package was found at a Department of Homeland Security office in Ohio on Monday, according to our CBS affiliate, WOIO-19 TV.

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The package, which possibly contained a live explosive device, was located at a Cleveland Homeland Security facility in Brooklyn Heights.

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A DHS spokesperson told our affiliate that a Federal Protective Service was sweeping the public lobby at an ICE office.

A K9 alerted to the suspicious package in a UPS drop box, WOIO-19 reported.

As a precaution, FPS reached out to local law enforcement and initiated a full evacuation.

Several nearby buildings were also evacuated, but the exact number is unclear.

The situation has since been resolved and everyone has been given the all-clear.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

We will continue to follow this story.

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