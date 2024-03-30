Serious injury reported in crash on I-675

MAD RIVER TWP. — At least one serious injury has been reported after a crash in Clark County.

The crash was reported just before 10 a.m. on Interstate 675 near State Route 444 in Mad River Twp.

>> Intoxicated teen wrong way driver crashes, injures 5 people, shuts down Ohio bridge

At this time, one vehicle is believed to be involved, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatchers.

Initial emergency scanner traffic indicates at least one person sustained serious injuries.

We’re working to learn more about the extent of injuries and what caused the crash. We’ll update this story as we learn more.

©2024 Cox Media Group