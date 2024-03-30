Intoxicated teen wrong way driver crashes, injures 5 people, shuts down Ohio bridge

CINCINNATI — An intoxicated 16-year-old driving the wrong way on a bridge in Cincinnati crashed into a car, injuring five people and shutting down all southbound lanes early Friday morning.

The crash occurred around 3:45 a.m. when the teen drove down West 5th Street in the wrong direction before going up the off-ramp into the I-75 Southbound lanes, our news partners at WCPO reported.

The 16-year-old crashed head-on into another vehicle on the Brent Spence Bridge, according to court documents.

There were five people in the juvenile’s car, according to Lt. Justin Bradbury with the Cincinnati Police. Four of the passengers were taken to multiple hospitals for “injuries ranging from minor injuries to broken bones.”

The passenger in the other vehicle was taken to St. Elizabeth with minor injuries, police said.

Court documents said 18-year-old Alexis Truett, one of the passengers, gave her car to the 16-year-old to drive, knowing he was intoxicated.

She is being charged with Assault (complicity), Providing a motor vehicle to a drunk or drug addict, Criminal mischief (complicity), and Wanton endangerment (complicity).

The bridge was shut down for approximately an hour after the crash. Truett is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing at 1:30 p.m. on April 2. Police said the juvenile will also face charges.

