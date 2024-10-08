Serious injuries reported after vehicle runs into semi on US 35

BEAVERCREEK — Multiple injuries have been reported after a crash involving a semi-trailer on US 35 in Beavercreek.

The crash was reported around 10:20 a.m. on US 35 near Factory Road.

A spokesperson for Beavercreek Police told News Center 7 that the semi appeared to be rear-ended by a vehicle. Images from the scene show that the vehicle appears to be an SUV.

Multiple people were transported to Miami Valley Hospital and some had “significant injuries,” according to police.

We have a crew on the scene, working to learn more. We’ll provide updates as we learn more information.

