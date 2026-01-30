Senior becomes new all-time girls’ basketball scoring leader at Carroll High

RIVERSIDE — There is a new all-time girls’ basketball leading scorer at Carroll High School.

The school wrote in a social media post that senior Kiera Healy broke the record on Wednesday against Fenwick.

She scored 32 points and has 1,433 career points.

Katie Streck, a 2004 Carroll High graduate, held the previous record for over 20 years.

The school will honor Kiera before Saturday’s game against Archbishop McNicholas.

The Patriots beat Fenwick, 69-35, on Wednesday to improve to 15-3 overall.

