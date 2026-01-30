OSHP seizes over $6 million worth of cocaine hidden in semi on I-70

MADISON COUNTY — State troopers recently seized over $6 million worth of cocaine hidden in a semi during a traffic stop on Interstate 70.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) wrote in a social media post that this happened on Jan. 23 on I-70 in Madison County when state troopers stopped a semi for an inspection.
Criminal indicators were observed, and an OSHP drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle, according to an OSHP spokesperson.
State troopers conducted a probable cause search of the semi and found 154 pounds of cocaine hidden within the cabinets.
The drugs were worth $6.3 million, the spokesperson said.
Troopers arrested the driver, identified as 46-year-old Omar Gonzalez-Flores.
Online jail records indicated that he is in the Tri-County Regional Jail on a felony count of drug possession of cocaine.
OSHP said that state troopers seized over 1,600 pounds of cocaine on Ohio roads in 2025.
