OSHP seizes over $6 million worth of cocaine hidden in semi on I-70

MADISON COUNTY — State troopers recently seized over $6 million worth of cocaine hidden in a semi during a traffic stop on Interstate 70.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) wrote in a social media post that this happened on Jan. 23 on I-70 in Madison County when state troopers stopped a semi for an inspection.

Criminal indicators were observed, and an OSHP drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

State troopers conducted a probable cause search of the semi and found 154 pounds of cocaine hidden within the cabinets.

The drugs were worth $6.3 million, the spokesperson said.

Troopers arrested the driver, identified as 46-year-old Omar Gonzalez-Flores.

Online jail records indicated that he is in the Tri-County Regional Jail on a felony count of drug possession of cocaine.

OSHP said that state troopers seized over 1,600 pounds of cocaine on Ohio roads in 2025.

I-70 Cocaine Seizure Madison Co Photo from: Tri-County Jail Regional

