STAY INFORMED: 100 schools, businesses closed or delay as cold weather lingers

MIAMI VALLEY — Over 100 schools and businesses are either closed or delayed Friday due to continued winter weather.

In Montgomery County, Huber Heights City Schools, Kettering City Schools, New Lebanon City Schools, Centerville City Schools, and Mad River Local Schools are on a two-hour delay.

Dayton Public Schools, Miamisburg City Schools, and Trotwood-Madison City Schools are closed on Friday.

Some of the major school districts in Greene County, including Beavercreek City Schools, Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools, and Xenia Community Schools, are on a two-hour delay.

Springfield City Schools, Greenon Local Schools, Northeastern Local School District, and Tecumseh Local Schools in Clark County are closed on Friday.

In Miami County, districts including Bethel Local Schools, Piqua City Schools, and Miami East Schools are on a two-hour delay.

