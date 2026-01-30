Bomb Cyclone likely this weekend for east coast

DAYTON — Another major winter storm is likely as we move into the weekend! Hello, all! Meteorologist Nick Dunn here to break down another storm that does not bring any direct impacts to the Miami Valley, but we will get another blast of arctic air.

You may have heard of the term “bomb cyclone” to reference this weekend’s storm system. What exactly does it mean? It simply means there is a storm undergoing rapid strengthening over a short period of time.

Bomb2

The minimum pressure would have to drop at least 24 millibars in 24 hours to qualify as a bomb cyclone. The scientific name is called Bombogenesis and this is a common occurrence in the Winter season.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

winter storm

A low pressure system will develop and combine with Gulf moisture and arctic air to generate accumulating snow from Atlanta, Georgia to Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Winter Alerts

Winter Storm Watches and Warnings are already in place across several states. Winter Weather Advisories are as close as southeast Kentucky, but the Miami Valley will not see any direct impacts from this system.

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

Snow Model

The latest computer models shoe anywhere from 2-8″ of snowfall, but there will likely be some higher totals in favored areas. For some, this will be the second storm in a week!

©2026 Cox Media Group