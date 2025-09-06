Senator Husted tours career tech classes at local high school

RIVERSIDE — Ohio Senator Jon Husted visited Stebbins High School on Friday to discuss a plan to give students more opportunities.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Students currently working in career tech jobs while in school could disqualify their families from receiving food assistance through SNAP.

“We shouldn’t have arbitrary federal laws and rules topping them from the beginning to earn a living for themselves to build that brighter future,” Husted said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Husted spent Friday afternoon touring classrooms at Stebbins High School, where he saw students excelling in various trades such as construction, machine tools, and HVAC.

He noted that many of these students could secure good jobs after graduation without needing a college degree.

“We want them to go to work, we want them to earn skills,” Husted said.

He recently proposed a law to help students understand the financial challenges of college, including the costs and potential debt they might incur.

This initiative aims to provide students with a clearer picture of their financial future.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group