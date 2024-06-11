MONTGOMERY COUNTY — State troopers have closed a busy ramp to Interstate 70 after a semi carrying pigs overturned on Tuesday morning.

>>PHOTOS: Semi truck carrying pigs overturns, closes ramp to I-70

Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers and police officers were dispatched at 5:16 a.m. on initial reports of an overturned semi on the ramp from State Route 49 to I-70.

Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that the ramp is closed and there are reports of livestock loose.

An iWitness7 viewer sent us a photo on social media showing pigs loose on the road.

Firefighters tell News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott that a semi overturned and there are at least 60 pigs loose on the road.

She says some pigs are hurt and could hear some of them squealing.

We are providing LIVE updates on News Center 7′s Daybreak.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Semi truck carrying pigs overturns, closes ramp to I-70 Photo from: Adam Barron/Staff

©2024 Cox Media Group