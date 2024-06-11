International College of Broadcasting closing later this year

DAYTON — A local college is closing its doors later this year.

The International College of Broadcasting will cease operations on Aug. 14, President and CEO J. Michael LeMaster confirmed to News Center 7.

The school’s last day of classes will be on July 5.

LeMaster said the school’s low enrollment, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, played a factor in the decision to cease operations.

The International College of Broadcasting, a trade and technical school, was founded in 1968.

