8-month-old girl missing; parents, grandparents arrested during investigation

REYNOLDS STATION, KY — Five people have been arrested in the disappearance of an 8-month-old baby in Kentucky, according to our CBS affiliate WLKY TV and WFIE TV.

On June 6, Kentucky State Police opened a missing child investigation for Miya Tucker Rudd, of Reynolds Station.

Police believe Miya was last seen in the care of her parents, Cage C. Rudd, 30, and Tesla Tucker, 29, both of Reynolds Station.

While conducting a search warrant and welfare check, police could not find Miya, according to Kentucky State Police

Police arrested Cage and Tesla on June 6. They are in custody at the Daviess County Detention Center in Owensboro.

Telsa, Miya’s mother, and Cage, Miya’s father, were both facing initial charges of drug possession and abandonment of a minor, according to Kentucky State Police.

On June 7, they received additional charges, including several drug trafficking and possession charges, and child abuse.

Police have since arrested Ricky Smith, 56, Billie Rudd Smith, 49, and Timothy Roach, 37, both stations reported.

Ricky, Miya’s grandfather, is facing charges including child abuse, drug trafficking, and having weapons as a convicted felon. He is in custody at the Daviess County Detention Center.

Billie, Miya’s grandmother, was arrested for a domestic violence warrant.

On June 9, police arrested Timothy Roach, 37, of Owensboro, after he allegedly threw unprescribed suboxone under a car at the Smith residence, both stations reported.

Roach is facing drug charges. Information on Roach’s connection to the family was not immediately available.

Billie and Roach are in custody at the Ohio County Detention Center.

Police are still searching for Miya. She has brown hair and green eyes.

On June 11, state police utilized cadaver dogs in the search for Miya, WFIE TV reported.

If you have any information on the missing child, contact the Kentucky State Police at (270) 826-3312.

