Man shot, killed after allegedly charging toward Ohio police with weapon

COLUMBUS — Police shot and killed a man after he allegedly charged toward them with a knife Monday night, according to our media partners WBNS-10 TV.

After 11 p.m., Columbus Division of Police officers responded to reports that a man was approaching vehicles and bystanders with a knife, according to Columbus Police Sergeant Joe Albert.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect outside of a car holding what appeared to be an “edged weapon,” WBNS-10 reported.

Albert said officers noticed the suspect was Hispanic, so they provided commands in both English and Spanish.

The suspect allegedly ignored the commands, got in the car, and drove away. He turned onto Sullivant Avenue from Georgesville Road, stopped the car, and got out with the weapon in hand.

WBNS-10 reported that officers told him to show his hands in English and Spanish, but he allegedly ignored the commands. At this time, he got back into the car and continued to drive away.

The suspect stopped at the intersection of Sullivant Avenue and Industrial Mile Road and got out of the car again, according to Albert.

He allegedly had the weapon in his hand and started walking towards oncoming traffic.

According to Albert, officers followed the suspect. One officer deployed their stun gun but was unsuccessful.

The suspect then turned around and reportedly charged at the officers while holding the knife, WBNS-10 reported.

Multiple officers shot and struck the suspect, Albert said.

He was transported to an area hospital and was pronounced dead at approximately 11:49 p.m. His identity is not immediately available.

No officers were injured in this incident.

The shooting is under investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

