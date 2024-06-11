Man killed in Shelby County farming accident

SHELBY COUNTY — A man is dead after a reported farming accident south of Botkins on Sunday.

Police and rescue crews were called to the 15800 block of County Road 25A on reports of a farming accident in a field, according to Botkins Police Chief Mark Jordan.

Craig Barhorst, 38, was involved in an accident while baling hay in a field.

Barhosrt died from his injuries, Jordan confirmed.

The incident remains under investigation.

