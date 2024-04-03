Semi slams into vehicles at Urbana auto shop after driver experiences ‘coughing spell’

URBANA — A semi-truck slammed into vehicles at an auto shop in Urbana Monday night.

Shortly before 10 p.m., Urbana police and fire responded to a crash involving a semi and trailer crashing into several vehicles and trailers on Wooten’s Sales lot, located at 912 N. Main Street, according to Chief Matt Lingrell.

According to Lingrell, the police investigation showed that the driver of a 2024 Volvo Semi-truck/ trailer, a 33-year-old man from London, Kentucky, lost control of the semi as it was southbound in the 900 block of N. Main St.

The driver told officers that he was experiencing a coughing spell before the crash and that he became lightheaded. He was taken to an area hospital to be checked out.

The police investigation showed that the semi-truck/trailer was southbound in the 900-block of North Main Street when it left the west side of the roadway and drove through the front yards of 938, 936, and 930 N. Main Street before it crossed Taft Avenue and drove onto Wooten’s Lot, Lingrell said. The semi crashed into two parked vehicles, U-Haul trucks, and U-Haul trailers, before coming to a stop.

Police issued a citation to the driver charging him with failure to maintain reasonable control of a motor vehicle.

