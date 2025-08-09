Semi driver killed in crash on Ohio interstate

COLUMBUS — A semi-truck driver was killed in a crash on an Ohio interstate Friday morning.

Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were dispatched to Interstate 270 South at U.S. Route 33 on reports of a crash just before 10:30 a.m., our news partners WBNS reported.

A tractor-trailer was traveling southbound on I-270 when a Chevrolet van either slowed down or stopped on the freeway, according to police.

WBNS reported that the semi hit the van before turning onto its side and going off the road.

One person was pronounced dead at 10:28 a.m., according to Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Geitter.

Police later confirmed the person was the driver of the semi, WBNS reported.

The crash remains under investigation.

