Semi carrying gallons of paint crashes, leaves behind massive mess

FAYETTE, Ohio — Hundreds of buckets of white paint spilled after a crash on Tuesday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Want to live longer? You may want to move out of Ohio, new data shows
- Matthew Perry death: Joint trial set for ‘ketamine queen,’ doctor
- Coroner’s office called to crash in Dayton
Tuesday night, a semi transporting water-based white paint in five-gallon buckets was involved in a crash with another vehicle, according to the Gorham-Fayette Fire Department.
The semi overturned and broke open, leading to gallons of paint spilling all over the grass.
The department shared a photo of the mess on Facebook.
“A big Thank You to Morenci Fire for [their] assistance with man power and equipment. It’s great to have 2 departments work so well together,” the department stated.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]