Semi carrying gallons of paint crashes, leaves behind massive mess

FAYETTE, Ohio — Hundreds of buckets of white paint spilled after a crash on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Tuesday night, a semi transporting water-based white paint in five-gallon buckets was involved in a crash with another vehicle, according to the Gorham-Fayette Fire Department.

The semi overturned and broke open, leading to gallons of paint spilling all over the grass.

The department shared a photo of the mess on Facebook.

“A big Thank You to Morenci Fire for [their] assistance with man power and equipment. It’s great to have 2 departments work so well together,” the department stated.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



