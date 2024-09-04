Want to live longer? You may want to move out of Ohio, new data shows

OHIO — Ohio ranks among the states with the shortest life expectancies across the country, according to a recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Data released in late August shows that the average life expectancy in Ohio was 74.5 years in 2021, which is the 12th-shortest life expectancy in the United States. The national life expectancy in 2021 was 76.4.

Women in Ohio have a life expectancy of 77.5 years, which is nearly six years longer than men in the Buckeye State whose life expectancy is 71.7 years.

Nationally, women are also expected to live longer. Across the United States, women’s life expectancy is 79.3 years, while men’s is 73.5 years, according to the CDC.

Hawaii ranked at the top with the highest life expectancies, averaging 79.9 years. The state with the shortest life expectancies was Mississippi, averaging 70.9 years.

The full list of life expectancies across the country can be found here.

