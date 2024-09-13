Second day of bomb threats force city buildings, school to evacuate in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Two additional bomb threats forced several city buildings and schools to evacuate on Friday, according to Springfield Strategic Engagement Manager Karen Graves.

This is the second day city and school buildings have received bomb threats in Springfield.

The city said they received two threats through email at 7:21 a.m. and 7:45 a.m.

The first email targeted several Springfield City Commissioners and a City employee.

The second threat listed several buildings including city hall, Cliff Park High School, Perrin Woods Elementary School, Roosevelt Middle School, the Bureau of Motor Vehicles, and the Ohio License Bureau Southside.

All the affected buildings were evacuated, according to Graves.

Springfield’s public safety partners, and local and regional law enforcement “acted promptly” after learning about the threats.

“We are committed to the safety and well-being of our community and take all threats to public safety with the utmost seriousness,” Graves said.

According to the city, authorities and explosive detection canines conducted thorough inspections and cleared the buildings listed in the threat.

Springfield is working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Dayton Office to figure out who sent these threats.

As News Center 7 previously reported, city hall, Bureau of Motor Vehicles Springfield Driver’s Exam Station, Ohio License Bureau Southside, Springfield Academy of Excellence, and Fulton Elementary School received threats on Thursday.

