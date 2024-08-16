School districts addressing transportation issues with bus driver shortages

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Several school districts are finding ways to address transportation issues as students return to school.

>>Students returning to school on updated bus routes in Huber Heights

Huber Heights had issues last year getting bus routes covered.

They got help from an unlikely driver.

“I know I’m the last call if it’s desperate, I get the call,” said Jason Enix, Huber Heights City Schools Superintendent.

Kettering schools have a similar issue.

“Every district faces the challenge with retirements and people choosing to find, you know, other avenues for employment,” said Todd Silverthorn, Transportation Supervisor at Kettering City Schools.

Today is the first day of school for first through 10th graders in Kettering.

