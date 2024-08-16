Students returning to school on updated bus routes in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — More Huber Heights students are returning to class today on updated bus routes.

The superintendent describes how they are trying to avoid transportation issues this morning on News Center 7′s Daybreak starting at 4:25 a.m.

>>WHIO: BACK TO SCHOOL PAGE

The district has a new routing software to cut down the number of students on a bus and create new routes to be as efficient as possible.

Jason Enix, Huber Heights City Schools Superintendent, also told News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz that the first week is important in setting them up for success.

“The biggest anxieties of a first week of school is getting kids on busses to school,” he said.

Today is the first day of school for 10th, 11th, and 12th graders in Huber Heights.

We will update this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group