School district opens road extension, providing easier access to local high school

CENTERVILLE — A Miami Valley school district has opened a new road extension that will provide easier access to a local high school.

Centerville City Schools partners with the City of Centerville to open the Dimco Way extension to Clyo Road this week, just in time for the 2025-2026 school year.

The main goals of the extension were to reduce congestion and improve safety for those arriving and leaving the high school campus.

The connection links Dimco Way directly to Centerville High School, giving students, staff, and visitors a second way to enter and exit the campus.

The main entrance to campus is on Main and Franklin Streets.

“So, this new road will alleviate a lot of traffic concerns and hopefully bring a little safer arrival and dismissal,” Centerville Schools Superintendent Jon Wesney said.

The project, which started in July, includes a new traffic signal at Dimco Way and Clyo Road, a multi-use path for walkers and bikers, stormwater improvements, and utility upgrades.

The final cost for the project will be under the original estimate of $2.8 million.

The project was possible due to a $500,000 grant from the State of Ohio’s One-Time Strategic Investment fund and support from State Representative Tom Young.

“The Dimco Way extension will help take pressure off Main and Franklin streets, allow us to better manage traffic, provide safer driving conditions for our students and staff, and improve accessibility for families and visitors,” Wesney said. “We are grateful to the city for partnering with us to make this improvement and help keep everyone safe.”

Drivers were able to use the new extension immediately, and students and staff were able to use it when returning to school on the first day.

