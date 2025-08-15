Parents raise safety concerns after some kids forced to sit 3 to a seat on school buses

HUBER HEIGHTS — A decision to remove a school bus from a normal route in Huber Heights has parents concerned about student safety, with parents saying many kids are forced to ride three to a seat on buses.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson spoke to parents who said they’re concerned for their child’s safety because buses are overcrowded or don’t even have room to transport students. The district’s superintendent explains how they made the decision and what could come next LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.

The busing involves Huber Heights students heading to the Montgomery County Career Technology Center. In previous years the district provided more buses to transport students to the CTC. But an internal audit led the district to remove one bus from the route.

“Today (my son) did not ride the bus because there was no room on the bus that he was supposed to ride,” Kristy Howar, parent of a Wayne High School junior told News Center 7’s Malik Patterson.

Other parents shared pictures with News Center 7 showing three students sitting to a seat in some instances.

District Superintendent Jason Enix said the district is still transporting students within safety regulations.

“Our supervisor and director were there and and confirmed yesterday that, you know, the the aisles were clear, which is what’s most important a safety perspective.”

This is a developing story and more details will be added.

