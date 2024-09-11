School district honors first responders in remembrance of 9/11

BEAVERCREEK — In Greene County, people took time to reflect on how the tragedy of Sept. 11 brought the country together.

Sarah McClurg remembers exactly where she was 23 years ago — it’s why she comes to Beavercreek’s Sept. 11 memorial every year.

“It’s important for me to recognize and honor the people who sacrificed so much that day, the first responders, the ones in the airplanes,” MClurg said.

People from all walks of life are connected by what they experienced that day.

“It was kind of an all hands on deck,” Capt. Dustin Harison with Beavercreek Fire Department said.

Harrison was a part-time firefighter on Sept. 11, ready for whatever may happen next.

“I never forget the weeks and month following .. the amount of American flags and the unity and the coming together that you saw across the country,” Harrison said.

A tradition continues at the Beavercreek City Schools Board of Education.

“They have kept this going for 23 years,” Joann Rigano, president of the Beavercreek Board of Education said.

Rigano was a teacher in Beavercreek on Sept. 11.

Being from New York she knew she had to do something.

An annual luncheon is hosted for Beavercreek are first responders.

“We want all our first responders to come in just to take a load off their feet and really honor them,” Paul Otten, superintendent of Beavercreek City Schools said.

It’s become a cherished tradition born out of tragedy.

“I really believed something good can come out of something bad,” Rigano said.

