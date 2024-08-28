School district cancels class for Thursday, Friday due to dangerous heat

GERMAN TOWNSHIP — A local school district announced it will be closed for the rest of this week as a dangerous heat wave continues across the area.

Valley View Schools said in a social media post that due to rising temperatures in the buildings, the district will be closed on Thursday, August 29 and Friday, August 30.

Due to rising temperatures in the buildings, Valley View will be CLOSED Thursday, 8/29, and Friday, 8/30. Procedure for CTC students (from Transportation): If Valley View closes for inclement weather CTC students are not transported. pic.twitter.com/ORldxPsmw9 — Valley View Schools (@vvspartans) August 28, 2024

Several other area districts have also reported closings and early dismissals including Summit Academy Transitional High School, Troy City Schools, and Tipp City Schools.

