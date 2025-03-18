School bus hits tree in Dayton

DAYTON — A school bus crashed into a tree in Dayton, according to Montgomery County dispatch.
There were students on the bus at the time of the crash but no one was injured, according to dispatch.
The crash happened near the intersection of Carter Avenue and W. Siebenthaler Avenue.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
