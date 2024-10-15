School board meeting gets heated after critical race theory concerns raised

XENIA — A local school board meeting got heated Monday night after the district put the topic of Critical Race Theory (CRT) on the agenda.

As reported Monday on News Center 7 at 11:00, Xenia Community Schools board member Jeremy Cox claimed race theory is being taught in the classroom.

Superintendent Gabriel Lofton responded to this claim in a letter to district families, “Xenia Community Schools solely utilizes curriculum that is age appropriate and in alignment with Ohio State Standards… To be entirely clear, Critical race Theory is not being taught now and has not been taught in the past.”

Some parents shared Cox’s concern.

“CRT is going on there,” a parent said. “They’ve had parents that have complained and said this is what’s going on.”

Some parents agreed with Lofton and said CRT is not being taught at Xenia Community Schools.

“I know this has been debated ad nauseam, repeatedly debunked. “We really ought to put this to bed,” she said.

We will update this story.

