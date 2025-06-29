LIVE UPDATES: Flash Flood Warning issued for part of region; chance of scattered storms tonight

MIAMI VALLEY — UPDATE @ 5:20 p.m.
We could see some scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the region tonight.
A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Champaign County until 8:15 p.m.
A Flood Advisory has been issued for Champaign, Clark, and Miami counties until 8 p.m.
Storm Center 7 continues to TRACK these isolated downpours. Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn has the latest TIMING and IMPACTS of any showers and storms tonight on News Center 7 at 6:00 and 11:00.
Scattered showers and heavy thunderstorms are possible this evening, according to Dunn.
We could see some isolated flooding or wind damage. A stray shower may linger throughout the night.
Dunn says we could also see showers and thunderstorms to start the new work week.
Storm Center 7 will update this story.
