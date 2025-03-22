Scammers posing as employees of local sheriff’s office

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s office is warning of scammers who are posing as their employees to take advantage of residents.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The scammers call residents and tell them they have failed to appear in court or have an urgent legal matter to address, according to the sheriff’s office.

TRENDING STORIES:

They then threaten the victim with arrest unless they make immediate payments through platforms such as PayPal, Apple Pay, money orders, or other payment methods.

These scammers often use caller ID spoofing to make it appear as if the call is coming from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

“These scammers can be extremely convincing,” Sheriff Rob Streck said. “They exploit fear and confusion to pressure people into compliance. Let me be clear: the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will never call residents to demand payment or threaten arrest for unpaid fines, warrants, or missed court dates.”

Scammers have also been using the actual names of MCSO employees to make the scams appear more legitimate, according to the sheriff’s office.

In the latest scam, they have been claiming to be “Director Russell” from MCSO.

“We want residents to know this is a deliberate tactic by these criminals to make their schemes more believable,” Sheriff Streck added. “Always verify the authenticity of any call, and don’t hesitate to reach out to your local police department to report suspicious activity.”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group