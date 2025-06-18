Scammers mimic official court documents, impersonate court officials to steal information

WEST CARROLLTON — A local police department is warning of a new phishing scam where scammers mimic official court documents and impersonate court officials to steal information.

The West Carrollton Police Department shared on social media that a new phishing scam is going around that could be “potentially disastrous”.

A scam email claiming to be from the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit is a phishing attempt to steal information or install malware, according to the department.

The emails mimic official court documents like Notices of Electronic Filing (NEFs), and may even threaten recipients with fines or arrest for failing to comply with a hearing or other court-related matter.

The emails may also contain malicious links or attachments designed to infect the recipient’s computer with a virus.

It is important to remember that official court documents are not typically sent via email. Federal courts generally serve legal documents through the mail or the Case Management/Electronic Case Files (CM/ECF) system.

Scammers may also impersonate court officials, according to police.

“Be wary of emails or calls demanding immediate payment or personal information related to court matters,” the post read.

If you receive an email that looks like it’s from the court but are unsure if it is real or if it is a scam, contact the court directly through their official website or phone number.

Do not click on suspicious links or open attachments.

If you receive a scam email, report it to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) here.

