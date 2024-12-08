Santos’ perfect three-point shooting helps Dayton win their 23rd straight home game

DAYTON — Nate Santos could not miss from the outside Saturday for the University of Dayton men’s basketball team.

Santos made all six three-point attempts as UD beat Lehigh, 86-62.

The Flyers have now won 23 straight home games at the UD Arena.

Santos led Dayton with 24 points while Malachi Smith added 17. Enoch Cheeks scored 14 points and Zed Key scored 12.

UD made 28 of 49 shots, 57%, from the field.

The Flyers started by making three treys to start the game to go up 9-2. Javon Bennett, Smith, and Cheeks each hit from beyond the arc.

Smith scored 10 of his 14 points in the first half as Dayton led, 41-25, at the break.

Cheeks’ three gave UD its largest lead, 57-29, with 14:21 remaining.

Lehigh got as close as 15 points, 66-51. They never got closer.

Santos made back-to-back three-pointers to go up, 82-56, with 2:20 to play.

Dayton improves to 7-2 overall.

They are back in action on Dec. 14 when they host No. 5 Marquette at the UD Arena at 7 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on WHIO Radio. It will also be carried here at WHIO.com.

