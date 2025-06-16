Rwandan immigrant arrested, accused of participating in genocide, lying for US visa

DAYTON — A Rwandan immigrant was arrested earlier this week in Dayton for allegedly lying on his immigration papers and concealing his role in the Rwandan genocide, according to the Department of Justice.

Vincent Nzigiymfura, who also goes by Vincent Mfura, was charged with visa fraud and two counts of attempted naturalization fraud, the DOJ says.

“As alleged, Vincent Nzigiyimfura directed and encouraged murders during the genocide in Rwanda and then lied to U.S. authorities to start a new life in this country,” Head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division Matthew Galeotti said. “The United States is not a safe haven for human rights violators. Those, like the defendant, who commit immigration fraud to hide their violent pasts will be charged and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

The indictment says Nzigiymfura was a businessman and butcher in Rwanda, and helped lead the genocide against the Tutsis. Court documents claim Nzigiymfura provided weapons, transportation to other Hutus and planned the killings of Tutsis.

Nzigiymfura fled to Malawi after the genocide ended in 1994, according to the DOJ. Nzigiymfura allegedly submitted falsified documents saying he “left Rwanda in 1994 due to the Genocide.” Since then, Nzigiymfura reaffirmed his false statements to live in the United States.

If convicted, Nzigiymfura could spend 30 years in prison.

