Rundown Springfield properties to be revitalized, turned into affordable housing solutions

SPRINGFIELD — Tenants will be moving in soon because a new Clark County Land Bank program is transforming old, rundown properties into new affordable housing solutions.

Four foreclosed lots in Springfield are being remodeled so they are no longer an eyesore for neighbors.

When the porches are built and the cement driveways harden, new residents will call these properties home for a more affordable price.

Springfield resident Nicolas told News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins that he’s watched people settle into Springfield for eight years.

As the population grows and housing becomes scarce, the rent is going up.

“Now it’s so high. I think it’s very difficult for people right now to get a house,” Nicolas said.

