RTA providing free rides on Thanksgiving Day

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) is offering free rides for Thanksgiving today.
The move is to ensure people in the community can attend Thanksgiving Day feasts and events, including the Feast of Giving.
The free rides apply to both fixed-route and paratransit services.
Riders are encouraged to use the Transit app, or RTA’s real-time information and trip-planning available at www.iriderta.org to plan their trip to Thanksgiving Day events.
