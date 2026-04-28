Local

RTA to provide free rides for May primary election

By Brooke Jones, WHIO.com
Greater RTA Dayton, "We are RTA" Photo contributed from Greater RTA Dayton
By Brooke Jones, WHIO.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Greater Dayton RTA will offer free rides on May 5 to provide access for the upcoming primary election.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The free rides will be systemwide and will apply to both RTA’s fixed-route and paratransit services.

TRENDING STORIES:

“RTA recognizes the importance of reliable transportation on Election Day. RTA has provided free rides for all elections since 2018,” an RTA spokesperson said in a release.

Riders can use the Transit app to find the bus stop nearest to their polling location.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

0

Most Read