RTA to provide free rides for May primary election

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Greater Dayton RTA will offer free rides on May 5 to provide access for the upcoming primary election.
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The free rides will be systemwide and will apply to both RTA’s fixed-route and paratransit services.
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“RTA recognizes the importance of reliable transportation on Election Day. RTA has provided free rides for all elections since 2018,” an RTA spokesperson said in a release.
Riders can use the Transit app to find the bus stop nearest to their polling location.
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