Road work on U.S. 35 in Greene County delayed to later this month

GREENE COUNTY — A planned construction project in Greene County has been delayed.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) has moved back the start of that project to March 11, an ODOT spokesperson said.

News Center 7 previously reported that ODOT will be closing the right lane of Westbound U.S. 35 near the Valley-Trebein intersection.

Crews will be placing steel beams on the bridge over the Little Miami River.

The work was supposed to start on Monday but will be delayed a week.

The right lane is expected to be closed the entire week of March 11.

