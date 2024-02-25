Road work to impact traffic on U.S. 35 in Greene County next month

GREENE COUNTY — Lane closures will take place near a busy Greene County intersection next month.

The right lane of Westbound U.S. 35 will be closed near the intersection of Valley and Trebein Roads, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

This will take place March 4 through the 8th from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Crew will be placing steel beams on the bridge over the Little Miami River.

Traffic will be maintained during those operations, according to ODOT.

