WARREN COUNTY — A road reconstruction project will close a part of State Route 123 in Warren County.

Just north of Mason Morrow Millgrove Road and the village of Morrow, S.R. 123 will be closed Monday-Friday for culvert replacement.

The route will be closed from Monday, Dec. 11 through Friday, Dec. 22.

Drivers will be detoured by way of U.S. 22, S.R. 48, and Interstate 71 during the replacement.

