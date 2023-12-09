Police, medics respond to large fight in downtown Dayton

DAYTON — Officers and medics responded to a large fight in Downtown Dayton Friday evening.

Around 11:18 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, Dayton Police Officers and Medics responded to reports of a large fight on North Jefferson Street in Downtown Dayton.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7 that there was one reported head injury, but it was unclear if anyone was transported.

No arrests have been made and no other preliminary details were available. We will provide updates as new information becomes available.

