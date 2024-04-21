Road construction projects to close several roads in Montgomery County starting this week

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Several road construction projects will cause closures on multiple roads in Montgomery County starting this week.

I-675 will undergo overnight lane closures in both directions at Alex-Bell Rd on Monday, April 22.

The closures will last from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. while crews paint the bridge overhead,

Peters Pike Road will be closed between I-70 and Stonequarry Road starting Monday, April 22 through Sunday, May 26.

Crews will be repairing a bridge deck. The Detour will run from Stonequarry Rd to Dog Legs Rd to Little York Rd.

Starting Tuesday, April 23, State Route 201 will be closed between Shull Rd and Shull Rd until Monday, May 6.

Crews will be repairing a bridge deck. The Detour will run from U.S. 40 to SR 202 to Old Troy Pike to I-70 to SR 201.

