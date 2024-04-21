Officers, medics respond to crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Officers and medics responded to a crash in Dayton early Sunday morning.

Around 4:02 a.m., Dayton crews were dispatched to the 3100 block of Stanley Ave on reports of a crash.

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant told News Center 7 that medics are on the scene, but no immediate details were initially available.

The crash does not appear to be impacting traffic at this time. This is a developing story and we will continue to monitor it.

